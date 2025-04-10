Loudspeaker ban on Hyderabad mosque for Hanuman Jayanti sparks row, cops clarify

Hyderabad: The controversy surroundings issuing a notice to management of a mosque asking it not to use to sound system during namaz on Hanuman Jayanthi Yatra day took a new turn with the police claiming the content in notice was “wrongly worded”.

The Gandhinagar police had issued a notice to the management of a mosque at Marriot Hotel lane Secunderabad.

The notice signed by the SHO Gandhinagar police station asked the management not to use sound system during when the Hanuman Jayanthi rally passes from front of the mosque on Saturday, Apil 12. It warned the management of action if it failed to adhere to the directive.

The notice copy was shared on social media platforms and it went viral soon.

Some people then contacted the SHO Gandhinagar police station, D Raju who admitted that a notice was issued.

He clarified that the police had no intention to hurt religious sentiments of any community.

“It was a request to the committee to cooperate with the police. The content was wrongly and poorly drafted,” the SHO clarified.