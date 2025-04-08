Ahead of Hanuman Jayanthi, Hyderabad police reviews security measures

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police commisioner CV Anand held a review meeting with top officials here on Tuesday, April 8, on security arrangements for the upcoming Hanuman Jayanthi, scheduled for April 12.

In the meeting, which was held via video conference, the senior police officer discussed critical security arrangements to ensure a peaceful procession.

Commissioner Anand directed officials to establish special surveillance at all intersections where smaller processions are expected to converge with the main route.

Additional special forces will be deployed in sensitive areas, mainly those where religious structures are situated.

The Hyderabad police commissioner has instructed all station house officers to conduct a thorough inspection and identify potential issues or obstructions on the designated route for the Hanuman Jayanthi, including Sri Ram Mandir (Gauli Guda), and Bible House, leading to Tad Bund Hanuman Temple.

Police will not allow the use of DJ sound systems during the procession. Participants are strictly disallowed to burst firecrackers, throw objects like gulal (colored powder) at pedestrians during the procession.

Organisers are strongly instructed to avoid displaying any provocative banners which can lead to communal disharmony in the region. They should ensure a limited number of vehicles are used in the procession and take all necessary measures to prevent any disturbance by individuals from other communities.

Usage of drones during the Hanuman Jayanthi procession is strictly prohibited. The organisers must take prior permission from the relevant authorities.

The general public is strongly advised not to believe or propagate rumors circulating on social media platforms. Spreading provocative posts and fake messages is strictly discouraged and may attract legal action.

The police officers were told to keep an eye on instances of pickpocketing and chain snatching during the Hanuman Jayanthi procession.