Chaos at Hyderabad mall after confrontation between parking staff, customers

Hyderabad: A woman and her friends were allegedly assaulted by a security guard at Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur, Hyderabad, on Monday, April 8, following a dispute over bike parking.

According to reports, the woman arrived on a scooter and got into an argument with the security guard over the designated two-wheeler parking area. During the verbal altercation, the guard allegedly lost his temper and kicked the woman.

Videos of the incident, believed to have been captured by onlookers, are now circulating online, drawing widespread criticism of the mall’s management and raising concerns over the behaviour of staff towards visitors.

In the videos, a few men are seen chasing the parking staff while the woman attempts to stop them.

The management of the Hyderabad mall is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

However, this isn’t the first time Sarath City Capital Mall has come under scrutiny. Earlier this week, a dramatic incident involving a Hyderabadi social media influencer made headlines after she allegedly threw coffee on a store staff member at the Calvin Klein outlet.

In the bustling corridors of the Kondapur-based mall, influencer Shaikh Maryam Ali found herself at the center of controversy. According to Ali, the confrontation began when a staff member laughed at her as she entered the store, which she interpreted as disrespect.

The situation escalated quickly, showing Ali throwing coffee at the employee, and soon the video went viral. However, the public response largely favored the Hyderabad mall staff, with many netizens criticising the influencer for overreacting.

