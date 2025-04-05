Video: Influencer throws coffee on Hyderabad mall store staff, criticised

Hyderabad: A Hyderabadi social media influencer was caught at the center of controversy earlier this week after she threw coffee on mall store staff over alleged disrespectful behaviour.

In the crowded hallways of Hyderabad’s Sarath City Capital Mall, a dramatic encounter occured at one of the Calvin Klein outlets. Shaikh Maryam Ali, a social media personality was at the center of the storm in a confrontation with a shop staff member. The employee’s action, Ali said, was the origin of the fight. She said, on entering the store, the staff member laughed at her, making her feel disrespected.

Feeling insulted and irritated, Ali retaliated by spilling coffee on the employee. The altercation Ali recorded and shared on social media soon spread like wildfire, unleashing a storm of criticism and debate.

Many viewers condemned Ali’s actions, labeling her behavior as entitled and unacceptable. Comments flooded the video, with some calling for her to face legal consequences and be banned from the Hyderabad mall. Users argued that no matter the provocation, throwing coffee at someone was not an appropriate response.

While Ali initially shared the video on her Instagram page, it was later deleted amid backlash.

Nonetheless, Ali insisted that she was treated unfairly and called upon her fans to boycott the store. Despite criticism, she insisted that she would not endure any form of disrespect from any party.

Once the video went viral, a majority of social media users sided with the Hyderabad mall staff, against Ali.

Social media users react to Hyderabad mall incident

“People who treat service workers in stores or restaurants badly show their character!! She doesn’t need a new shirt, she needs a new personality and probably a language tutor,” said a user.

“Best example of “MONEY CANT BUY YOU CLASS” #chillar,” commented another.

Criticizing her act, another said, “Behavior is important bolkar khud misbehave kr aayi.”

A few also came out in support of the Hyderabadi influencer stating that they too have faced misbehaviour amd uninvited remarks from store staff at high end stores at different malls in Hyderabad. “As per my experience, I have found many times sales people being very rude to other customers, they sometimes don’t even answer or respond or thay judge clients on the basis of appearance and start telling how the dress is so expensive so should they show it to the customer or not?” commented the user.

While the controversy brewed, no official response was made by the store or mall management over the incident.