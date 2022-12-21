‘Love Jihad,’ Trolls attack newly married Devoleena, Shahnawaz

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently sent ripples on internet with her wedding pictures on Instagram. Devo got married to her gym-trainer and long-time beau Shahnawaz Sheikh in a hush-hush ceremony in Lonavala on November 14. However, the actress has been receiving end of hate from a set of netizens for marrying a Muslim man.

While her fans showered love on the couple, several internet users compared their marriage to Aftab Poonawalaa’s case and even called it out as an attempt to promote love jihad. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame stood strong and defended her choice of marrying her gym trainer.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shahnawaz Sheikh recently made their first appearance after tying the knot and a video of them interacting with the media is going viral on internet. The couple is being trolled badly again.

Flaunting her sindoor, and bangles like every bride, Devo introduced her husband happy in this video. Just after the video of the public appearance of the couple was shared on Instagram, Devo was slammed by users.

The couple received mixed reactions from fans and internet users. Devoleena’s fans were expecting that she would marry Vishal Singh as pictures of later with Devo were trending on the internet for a while.

However, Devoleena, gave a befitting reply to trolls targeting her marriage on social media. Responding to the comments, the actress tweeted, “Whether my babies will be hindu or muslims aap kaun ? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha , mera dharm , mere rules. Aap kaun ? #toxic”. But she later deleted the tweet.

Neither Devo nor Vishal spoke publicly about their relationship. Now officially Shahnawaz Sheikh’s wife, Devo seems to be happier than ever.