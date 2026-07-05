LPG cylinder explodes near theater in Telangana’s Suryapet

The explosion occurred at a tea stall outside the theater.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Gas station scene with people near a LPG cylinder explosion in Telangana's Suryapet.
A cylinder blast in Kodad causes panic

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in Suryapet district’s Kodad mandal after a gas cylinder exploded outside a theater on Sunday, July 5.

The explosion occurred at a tea stall outside the theater, a video shared on social media showed cylinder exploding after which people ran for safety.

Similar incident

In a similar incident on June 30, A loud explosion due to a suspected gas leak at an apartment in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar severely damaged the home.

Subhan Bakery

The explosion occurred at the residence of Devender, a retired bank employee and resident of Babunagar under Saroornagar Police Station limits.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Saroornagar Inspector N Srisailam said, “The blast occurred at 10:30 am in the kitchen. We are suspecting a gas leak and a complaint is yet to be filed regarding the incident.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button