LPG cylinder explodes near theater in Telangana’s Suryapet

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in Suryapet district’s Kodad mandal after a gas cylinder exploded outside a theater on Sunday, July 5.

The explosion occurred at a tea stall outside the theater, a video shared on social media showed cylinder exploding after which people ran for safety.

Panic prevailed in Suryapet district's Kodad mandal after a gas cylinder exploded outside a theater on Sunday, July 5.



The explosion occurred at a tea stall outside the theater, a video shared on social media showed cylinder exploding after which people ran for safety. pic.twitter.com/RyWccOK9ID — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 5, 2026

Similar incident

In a similar incident on June 30, A loud explosion due to a suspected gas leak at an apartment in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar severely damaged the home.

The explosion occurred at the residence of Devender, a retired bank employee and resident of Babunagar under Saroornagar Police Station limits.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Saroornagar Inspector N Srisailam said, “The blast occurred at 10:30 am in the kitchen. We are suspecting a gas leak and a complaint is yet to be filed regarding the incident.”