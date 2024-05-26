LS polls: Ronald Rose oversees final preparations for counting day

Hyderabad: As the Lok Sabha election enters its last leg on June 1, the district election officer and GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose informed that as many as 16 counting booths have been set up for the counting day, June 4.

On Saturday, training classes on the vote counting process were conducted for micro observers, counting supervisors, counting assistants and AROs at Komaram Bheem Adivasi Building in Banjara Hills.

Informing counting officials to perform their duties effectively, Rose said, “The rules of the Election Commission should be followed without any room for mistakes. Any technical problem that occurs in the EVMs during the counting of votes will be corrected by the relevant experts.”

On June 4, the counting of votes will begin from 8 am.

Fourteen tables are being set up in each hall and the counting will be done round-wise. Each table will have a micro observer, counting supervisor and counting assistant. “The role of micro-observers is very crucial in the process of counting votes transparently, and the micro-observers have to give each round-wise report to the election observers. Any problem in the counting process should be reported to the assistant review officer (ARO),” Rose said.

Mobile phones will be barred on the counting day.

Hyderabad district collector and returning officer Anudeep Durishetti explained the process related to VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) slips counting and postal ballot counting. Each counting staff is asked to perform their duties carefully.

Steps have been taken to equip each counting centre with CCTVs and backup generators to maintain uninterrupted power supply and with fire-fighting units.

Telangana CEO Sri Vikas Raj informed the Deputy Election Commissioner that everything is kept “ready” for the counting. The first round of training for the officials drafted for counting work is going on and will be completed on Tuesday and the second will be done once the observers arrive.

Rose urged them to perform their duties with complete transparency and commitment while following the rules.

Counting of votes will be taken up at 34 locations in the State including Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency at seven locations and for Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency at six locations. There will be 1,855 counting tables for EVMS and 276 for postal ballots