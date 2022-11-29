Lumpy skin disease: Test station set up on Karnataka-Telangana border

Hyderabad: A check post has been set up by the Animal Husbandry Department of Sangareddy district along the Telangana-Karnataka border at Madgi near Zaheerabad in order to prevent the entry of cattle suffering from lumpy skin disease (LSD).

LSD is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads in cattle and buffalo. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. Symptoms include fever, skin eruptions and hypersalivations. The disease is fatal for animals. However, it does not transmit to humans.

In the last two months, 22 cases were reported in Zaheerabad, Gummadidala and Patancheru Mandals.

Animal Husbandry Department Joint Director Dr M Vasantha Kumari said that the state government has sent 1.05 lakh vaccine doses following reports of cases. According to the officials, over one lakh cattle have been vaccinated so far.