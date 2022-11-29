Lumpy skin disease: Test station set up on Karnataka-Telangana border

In the last two months, 22 cases were reported in Zaheerabad, Gummadidala and Patancheru Mandals.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 29th November 2022 8:13 pm IST
A cow suffering from lumpy skin disease (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A check post has been set up by the Animal Husbandry Department of Sangareddy district along the Telangana-Karnataka border at Madgi near Zaheerabad in order to prevent the entry of cattle suffering from lumpy skin disease (LSD).

Also Read
Hyderabad: Bank manager, 3 others sentenced to 7 yrs RI in loan fraud case

LSD is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads in cattle and buffalo. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. Symptoms include fever, skin eruptions and hypersalivations. The disease is fatal for animals. However, it does not transmit to humans.

In the last two months, 22 cases were reported in Zaheerabad, Gummadidala and Patancheru Mandals.

Animal Husbandry Department Joint Director Dr M Vasantha Kumari said that the state government has sent 1.05 lakh vaccine doses following reports of cases. According to the officials, over one lakh cattle have been vaccinated so far.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button