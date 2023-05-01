Madhya Pradesh CM orders survey of illegal madrasas in the state

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a review of illegal madrasas and other such institutions where ‘fanaticism’ is taught.

In a virtual meeting to review law and order in Bhopal, Chouhan told the superintendents of police of all 52 districts that illegal madrasas and institutions that were teaching radicalism will be reviewed and action will be taken against them. Bigotry and extremism will not be tolerated. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra along with senior officials attended the meeting.

He also asked officials to take strict action against those who are posting fanatical views on social media and other platforms.

Requesting anonymity, a superintendent of police who attended the meeting said that the CM focussed on radical activities. “The police officers were asked to keep a close eye on illegal madrasas and other institutions where students were being taught to become radicals,” the officer added.

It may be pointed out here that Madhya Pradesh is the third state to order a review of madrasa, or Islamic religious schools, after Uttar Pradesh and Assam. The state goes to the polls later this year.

Reacting to the development Madhya Pradesh Congress committee spokesperson KK Mishra said: “The chief minister instructed that there should be a review of illegal madrasas and institutes where radicalisation is being taught. It took him 18 years to understand that. It means intelligence failed in Madhya Pradesh.”

Hitting out at Chouhan, Mishra added: “You are a Vikaspurush. Please ask for vote on development… why is he talking about temple, mosque, madrasa, cemetery, and crematorium? Will the CM take action against BJP leaders who talk about extremism?”

Meanwhile, Chouhan said that the state government had decided to make a new Madhya Pradesh Gambling Act 2023 in which proper provisions would be included against online gambling.

“Present Gambling Act in the state is of 1876 and it does not have any provision against online gambling. So, we have decided that Madhya Pradesh Gambling Act 2023 will be made in place of the current Gambling Act so that offenders of such crimes can be punished,” he added.