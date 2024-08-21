Madinah: E-services enhance visitors experience at Prophet’s Mosque

Madinah: The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques offers electronic services on Android and iPhone in multiple languages in order to enhance the experience of visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

The services provided included applications that guide visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque and its landmarks, times of lessons and lectures, and a live broadcast of the Friday sermon, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The languages are Arabic, English, French, Turkish, Russian, Persian, Bengali, and Urdu.

Also available is an application that provides an interactive map which shows the expansion of the Prophet’s Mosque over the years and the facilities housed by it.

Additionally included are the Manarat Al-Haramain platform, which offers online lectures, lessons, and translations of the Friday sermon, and the Nusuk application, which is an online platform that allows global travellers to book accommodations, flights, and apply for electronic visas.