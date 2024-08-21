Madinah: E-services enhance visitors experience at Prophet’s Mosque

The services provided included applications that guide visitors to the Prophet's Mosque and its landmarks.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st August 2024 6:58 pm IST
Madinah: E-services enhances visitors experience at Prophet's Mosque
Photo: SPA

Madinah: The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques offers electronic services on Android and iPhone in multiple languages in order to enhance the experience of visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

The services provided included applications that guide visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque and its landmarks, times of lessons and lectures, and a live broadcast of the Friday sermon, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The languages are Arabic, English, French, Turkish, Russian, Persian, Bengali, and Urdu.

Also Read
World’s first electric hydrofoil ship is coming to Saudi Arabia’s NEOM

Also available is an application that provides an interactive map which shows the expansion of the Prophet’s Mosque over the years and the facilities housed by it.

Additionally included are the Manarat Al-Haramain platform, which offers online lectures, lessons, and translations of the Friday sermon, and the Nusuk application, which is an online platform that allows global travellers to book accommodations, flights, and apply for electronic visas.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st August 2024 6:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button