World’s first electric hydrofoil ship is coming to Saudi Arabia’s NEOM

In a ground-breaking deal, the Candela P-12, the world’s first electric hydrofoil ship, will serve the planned water network in NEOM, a 500 billion-dollar futuristic megacity being built in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

NEOM has placed an initial order for eight of the foiling, electric shuttle ships, marking the largest order in the history of the Swedish company Candela.

According to Candela, the first batch is expected to be delivered in 2025 and early 2026.

“The P-12 is designed to create zero-emission water transport systems which have significant improvements over traditional water commuting,” said Gustav Hasselskog, CEO and founder of Candela.

“Unlike legacy systems with large, slow, and energy-inefficient conventional ferries, the Candela P-12 is a smaller and faster unit, allowing much more frequent departures and quicker journeys for passengers. All daily necessities and services will be just a short boat commute away.”

Know about Candela P-12

The Candela P-12 ships, launched in 2023, are set to enter Stockholm’s public transport sector during fall 2024, boasting an energy efficiency of 80 percent.

The P-12 can accommodate between 20 and 30 people, depending on the configuration.

Photo: @Candelaboats/Instagram

The electric Candela C-POD motors, which are housed in underwater pods, are extremely quiet and cause minimum disruption to marine wildlife.

The P-12 is the fastest and longest-range electric passenger ship, reaching 25 knots and enduring over two hours. Its digital flight control system ensures stability in gusts and waves.

The P-12 ship’s digital control system ensures comfort by adjusting the hydrofoils’ angle of attack 100 times per second, ensuring stability even in winds and waves.

