Mahalakshmi scheme turns two: TGSRTC earns Rs 2,757 crore, adds 275 buses

Hyderabad: Since the launch of the Mahalakshmi scheme on December 9, 2023, the TGSRTC has generated a revenue of Rs 2757 crore.

Over the last two years, 118.78 crore women and trans women passengers have used TGSRTC services, pushing occupancy levels from 70 percent to 105 percent, read a statement.

To meet the increased demand and ensure passenger safety, the Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ) and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) have introduced 275 metro deluxe buses.

Additionally, 150 new metro express buses will be added across all depots of the Greater Hyderabad Zone.