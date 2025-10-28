Maharashtra man beaten to death over love affair in Karnataka

Bidar: A 27-year-old man from Maharashtra was beaten to death in Karnataka’s Bidar district after being accused of having an extramarital affair, reported NDTV.

The victim, identified as Vishu from Gaunagaon village in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, was allegedly assaulted by family members of the woman he was in a relationship with. Police have arrested the two accused men.

According to the FIR filed at Chintaki Police Station, police received information that a man had been tied up and beaten in Chintaki village. When officers reached the spot, they found Vishu in a semi-conscious state with several injuries.

He was taken to the Chintaki Government Hospital and later shifted to BRIMS Hospital in Bidar, where he died during treatment.

Vishu’s mother, Lakshmi, told police that her son had been in a relationship for about a year with a woman named Pooja, who was married and had children. Pooja had left her husband to live with Vishu, but three months ago, she returned to her parental home in Naganapalli village.

Lakshmi said that on Tuesday, Vishu went to Naganapalli with two friends to meet Pooja. While he was at the Hanuman temple, Pooja’s father, Ashok, and brother, Gajanan, confronted him, accused him of continuing the relationship, and assaulted him with sticks after dragging him outside the temple.

A video of the assault later surfaced on social media, showing Vishu tied up and being beaten while pleading for help.

pic.twitter.com/Iw7f7i7kxZ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 28, 2025

Based on Lakshmi’s complaint, police initially registered a case under Sections 109, 118(1), 352, and 127(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After Vishu’s death, murder charges were added. Both accused have been arrested and are currently in judicial custody.