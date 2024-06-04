Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Supriya Sule leading

Counting of votes in the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state began at 8 am and counting of postal ballots was taken up first, the official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2024 8:42 am IST
Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Supriya Sule leading

Mumbai: Early trends of counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra indicate Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal, and Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, are leading from their constituencies.

Counting of votes in the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state began at 8 am and counting of postal ballots was taken up first, the official said.

Also Read
LIVE: NDA crosses 200-mark in the early trends

Gadkari, who is contesting his third Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur, has taken a lead over Congress candidate Vikas Thakre, an election official said.

MS Education Academy

Goyal contested his maiden Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat against Congress candidate Bhushan Patil.

In Baramati seat, Supriya Sule has taken a lead over her sister in law Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2024 8:42 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button