Mahesh Babu sports Armani jacket in new pic: Know price

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, the popular Tollywood actor, is famous for his excellent sense of fashion and distinctive style. Whether he is attending a movie premiere or meeting fans, Mahesh always manages to impress with his stylish outfits. His striking appearance and fashionable attire never fail to attract everyone’s eye.

Meanwhile, he is set to work on his next big project under the direction of SS Rajamouli, the popular director. The film is tentatively titled SSMB 29 since no other official information has been shared. This collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli has fans on the edge of their seats, eager to see what they will bring to the screen.

During a recent event, Mahesh Babu participated in a photo shoot with the Sun Risers Hyderabad IPL team, sparking even more enthusiasm among fans. The actor was seen sporting an Armani Exchange Men’s Jacket priced at an impressive Rs. 35,000.

Mahesh’s shirt collection has become a bestseller among fans, with each design carefully selected to reflect his unique personality. From casual wear to formal wear, Mahesh continues to redefine fashion trends in the Telugu film industry.

SSMB 29 is creating a lot of excitement, with rumors circulating that it could be India’s version of Indiana Jones. With a budget of more than Rs 1,000 crore, the film is expected to set new industry standards – making it the most expensive Indian movie ever made. Rumor has it that Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth will star alongside Mahesh Babu.

While the lead actor has been revealed, the complete cast and crew are yet to be announced. Fans can expect further updates during an upcoming press conference. The film is produced by KL Narayana.