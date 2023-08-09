Mahesh Babu’s ‘Guntur Kaaram’ New Poster – Check Shirt Price

Hyderabad: Tinsel Town’s Tollywood heartthrob, Mahesh Babu, celebrated his birthday in style, and the gift he gave his fans was equally spectacular! The much-anticipated poster for “Guntur Kaaram,” directed by the legendary Trivikram Srinivas, was released, igniting the internet.

Mahesh Babu looks uber-cool in the poster, dressed in a fashion-forward Farfetch R13 Bleach Wash Plaid Long-Sleeve Shirt in classic black. The shirt, a true symbol of sophistication, comes with a price tag that screams luxury Rs. 74,509.

This fashion choice not only highlights Babu’s charisma but also adds intrigue to his character in the film.

As excitement for “Guntur Kaaram” grows, fans are left wondering how this suave ensemble fits into the plot.

Mahesh Babu and his team have given us a glimpse of what promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience, while his fashion statement leaves an indelible mark, setting new benchmarks in style.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Guntur Kaaram and SSMB 29.