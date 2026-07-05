Mahira Khan, Iqra Aziz dragged into Alpha row with fake posts

Mumbai: The buzz around Alpha is getting messier by the day. After the trailer faced heavy trolling and constant comparisons with Dhurandhar, another controversy has now entered the chat.

Screenshots claiming that Pakistani stars Mahira Khan and Iqra Aziz praised Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Alpha are going viral on social media. One fake story, made in Iqra’s name, reads, “Must watch movie guys. Our reply for Dhurandhar.” Another screenshot, using Mahira Khan’s name, says, “Loved it. Finally old Bollywood which we grew up watching is back on track.”

But social media users were quick to call out the posts as fake.

Fake praise or PR stunt?

Several users believe the screenshots were created to show that even Pakistani celebrities are supporting Alpha. However, the viral posts have only added more fuel to the ongoing backlash around the film’s promotions.

Many are now questioning whether this is just fan made mischief or a desperate PR style move to build hype around the film. The timing has also raised eyebrows, especially because Alpha has already been facing criticism for its trailer, heavy promotions and comparisons with Dhurandhar.

Alpha already facing heat

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol, has been one of the most talked about upcoming YRF spy universe films. But not all the attention has been positive. From fans calling out the over promotion to others comparing its action vibe with Dhurandhar, the film has been under social media scanner ever since its trailer dropped.

Now, these fake Mahira and Iqra screenshots have made the conversation even louder.

For now, neither Mahira Khan nor Iqra Aziz have reacted to the viral posts. But the internet has already decided one thing: the Alpha promotion drama is becoming more entertaining than the film itself.