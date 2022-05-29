Maintain distance from Imran Khan’s politics: Maryam Nawaz asks Pak judiciary

Islamabad: Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) on Saturday, requested the Pakistani judiciary to remain “impartial” and maintain a distance from PTI chief Imran Khan’s politics.

“Imran Khan, the revolution that you want to bring through the Supreme Court, the SC itself, along with the people of Pakistan, will foil it,” Geo News quoted her as saying during a public gathering in Bahawalpur, Punjab.

Khan first drags institutions into politics and then utters abusive words for them, the PML-N vice president said.

“Therefore, with respect, I want to ask the Supreme Court to maintain distance from the politics of this anarchist (Khan) as the Supreme Court is an institution of Pakistan and it should remain impartial,” she added.

The PML-N leaders said that Khan started begging Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif two days before the “Azadi March” to announce a date for the elections.

According to Maryam, Imran Khan could not even gather 25,000 people from all over the country. “You used all the resources from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and gave money to your leaders to gather people for the march,” she added.

These remarks come as Imran Khan called off his long march and sought help from the Pakistan Supreme court. After getting out of power, he has been consistently making allegations about a foreign conspiracy against him and calling for early elections.

Earlier this week, the ousted PM held a long protest march, demanding the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Multiple scuffles took place between the police and PTI marchers after Imran Khan and his convoy entered Islamabad and started marching towards the D-Chowk despite the Supreme Court’s order to hold a rally at a ground between H9 and G9 areas of Islamabad.

The former Pakistan PM said PTI will move the court regarding the “violence” inflicted on his workers and supporters by the government during its recent protest march in the federal capita