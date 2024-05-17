Makkah deputy emir reviews Haj preparations at holy sites

Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz on Thursday conducted a preliminary visit to the holy sites to assess the readiness of facilities to welcome pilgrims across the globe for the upcoming Haj season in 1445 AH.

The inspection tour was carried out under the directives of the Kingdom’s leadership, which aims to ensure a smooth and well-organised Haj experience for the worshipers who travel to the holy city.

According to the SPA reports, Prince Mishaal visited the pilgrims’ camps in Arafat, where he inspected four accommodation centres in the Holy Sites. Notably, two centres are in Arafat which can accommodate approximately 9,300 Haj pilgrims, while a centre in Al-Muaisim has a capacity of 6,000 pilgrims and includes three service buildings. The fourth centre in Muzdalifah can accommodate up to 28,000 pilgrims and consists of five residential, administrative, and healthcare buildings.

The deputy emir’s inspection focused on evaluating the preparedness of accommodation, transportation, healthcare, and other essential services for the pilgrims. He also reviewed the progress of ongoing projects on the visit sites including a big project in Arafat that aims to enhance the infrastructure and facilities in the holy sites to cater to the increasing number of pilgrims annually.

Saudi Arabia has been making significant investments in improving the Haj experience for pilgrims. This includes the development of new housing complexes, the expansion of the Grand Mosque, and the implementation of advanced technologies to streamline the pilgrimage process.