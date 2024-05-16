Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia launches digital identity service for pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has launched the digital identity service for pilgrims arriving in the Kingdom on a Haj visa for the year 1445 AH-2024.

The digital identity service is part of the government’s commitment to promoting digital transformation and utilizing technology to serve the people, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

It was developed in collaboration with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Haj and Umrah, as well as the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) on Wednesday, May 15, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia calls on pilgrims to take vaccine doses

It allows pilgrims to electronically verify their identity through the Absher and Tawakkalna platforms to streamline their journey, enhance the quality of services provided to them, and improve their experience.

The national identity service for pilgrims aims to maintain high standards and keep pace with digital transformation advancements in Kingdom services.

الوزارة تطلق خدمة الهوية الرقمية للقادمين بتأشيرة حج هذا العام 1445 هـ . pic.twitter.com/VtvLOoEMoI — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) May 15, 2024

On Wednesday, the General Directorate of Passports introduced a special stamp for beneficiaries of the Makkah Route Initiative, featuring the initiative’s visual identity.

The stamp will be available in dedicated processing halls at 11 airports in Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Türkiye, and Côte d’Ivoire.