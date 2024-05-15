Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia calls on pilgrims to take vaccine doses

This is in order to enhance their immunity against infectious diseases that may hinder their Haj completion.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2024 6:40 pm IST
Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia calls on pilgrims to take vaccine doses
Photo: MoHU_En/Twitter

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia‘s Ministry of Health (MoH) called on those wishing to perform Haj from within the Kingdom this year to take and complete vaccination doses to raise their immunity against infectious diseases.

This is in order to ensure the health of domestic pilgrims and the guests of Allah who are performing Haj with them this year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry said that the Saudis and residents are required to receive vaccinations against COVID-19, seasonal influenza, and meningitis within the last five years before embarking on pilgrimage.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi Arabia arrests man over online blasphemy

It noted that the vaccinations are available at the primary healthcare centers and appointment can be booked to receive the required vaccines through the Health Ministry’s Sehaty application.

The ministry has mandated the registration of vaccinations in the Sehaty app prior to the arrival of pilgrims in Makkah.

Overseas pilgrims must receive the Neisseria meningitidis vaccine at least 10 days before arrival, along with polio, COVID-19, and seasonal flu vaccinations from their home countries.

Haj is expected to begin on June 14. However, the date is subject to change pending an official announcement by the Saudi Arabia moon sighting committee in the days leading up to the Haj.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2024 6:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button