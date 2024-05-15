Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia calls on pilgrims to take vaccine doses

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia‘s Ministry of Health (MoH) called on those wishing to perform Haj from within the Kingdom this year to take and complete vaccination doses to raise their immunity against infectious diseases.

This is in order to ensure the health of domestic pilgrims and the guests of Allah who are performing Haj with them this year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry said that the Saudis and residents are required to receive vaccinations against COVID-19, seasonal influenza, and meningitis within the last five years before embarking on pilgrimage.

Also Read Saudi Arabia arrests man over online blasphemy

It noted that the vaccinations are available at the primary healthcare centers and appointment can be booked to receive the required vaccines through the Health Ministry’s Sehaty application.

The ministry has mandated the registration of vaccinations in the Sehaty app prior to the arrival of pilgrims in Makkah.

"الصحة" تدعو الراغبين في الحج لموسم 1445هـ إلى أخذ واستكمال جرعات التطعيمات لرفع مناعتهم ضد الأمراض المُعدية.https://t.co/n2RnxmFsB3#واس_حج45

#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/kKH7rmGmbW — واس العام (@SPAregions) May 15, 2024

Overseas pilgrims must receive the Neisseria meningitidis vaccine at least 10 days before arrival, along with polio, COVID-19, and seasonal flu vaccinations from their home countries.

Haj is expected to begin on June 14. However, the date is subject to change pending an official announcement by the Saudi Arabia moon sighting committee in the days leading up to the Haj.