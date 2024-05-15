Saudi Arabia arrests man over online blasphemy

Riyadh: The Makkah police in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have arrested a citizen for making blasphemous remarks on Allah in a video on X.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, May 14, by the Saudi Arabia‘s General Directorate of Public Security.

The directorate said that the accused was arrested, legal action were taken against him, and referred to public prosecution after posting offensive content on a social media platform.

شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة تقبض على شخص أساء للذات الإلهية. pic.twitter.com/FTVTbbEwKv — الأمن العام (@security_gov) May 14, 2024

The Saudi anti-hate law imposes a minimum seven-year prison sentence and 500,000 Saudi Riyals or both for blasphemy against Allah, the prophets, or their wives.