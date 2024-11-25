Malaika Arora reveals her ‘relationship status right now’

Mumbai: Dancing diva and actress Malaika Arora has finally revealed her current relationship status with a hilarious cryptic post on social media.

Malaika took to Instagram stories, where she shared a meme which read: “My relationship status right now”.

It had the options of: “In a relationship, single and hehehe” written on it. However, it was the third option marked “hehehe”.

The post comes after Malaika and her former beau Arjun Kapoor chose to go separate ways. The two started dating in 2018. However, had never openly spoken about their relationship.

However, the couple used to share romantic pictures from their getaways and birthday wishes.

The actress had earlier shared a post about happiness, which read: “A secret to happiness is to be as weird as you like and the wrong people will leave the party but the right ones will join the dance.”

In other news, Malaika Arora last week revealed that she is working on something special, which is going to be an ode to her late father, Anil Kuldeep Mehta, who passed away in September.

Reflecting on her journey, Malaika shared: “We all need to keep moving forward… that’s what my father would have wanted for me. I’m grateful for the time I took to process the loss. It wasn’t easy, but it’s important to give ourselves space to heal.

“Coming back to work helps me stay focused, balance my mental health, and gives me the clarity to take care of my mother and family. I’m thrilled about the brands I’m working with and excited to explore my creative side. I’m also working on something special that I will announce soon—it’s going to be an ode to my father,” she added.

Anil Mehta fell from the 6th floor of his residence in the Ayesha Manor building in the Bandra area of Mumbai at around 9:00 am on Wednesday while the actress was on her way to Pune for an event.