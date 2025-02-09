Malaika Arora shares stunning moments from Manish Malhotra’s Dubai show

Mumbai: Malaika Arora recently took to social media to offer a glimpse of the dazzling Manish Malhotra fashion show in Dubai.

Known for her stunning style and grace, the actress shared candid moments from the glamorous event, giving fans a sneak peek into the preparation and excitement backstage. The diva posted a couple of photos; in one, she’s seen sitting in a stunning red dress while getting her hair done. In the next, Malaika poses with her back toward the camera. The fashionista looked glamorous in a full-length red backless gown with a demure neckline.

Malaika paired the gown with a pair of classic golden open-toe heels, keeping accessories minimal. For her makeup, she embraced a bronzed glow, opting for a flawless base with contour and bronzer to achieve a sun-kissed look. Her hair was styled in soft waves, cascading elegantly over one shoulder for a chic finish.

In another shot, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl is seen relaxing by the poolside. Sharing the images, Arora captioned them, “Habibi Dubai….” She also posted a photo of Manish Malhotra from the ramp.

Manish debuted his highly anticipated latest collection at Dubai Fashion Week 2025. The designer wrapped up the week with an unforgettable show, featuring top models Adriana Lima and Valery Kaufman strutting down the runway in his stunning creations. Celebrities including Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, Sanjay Dutt, and Karan Johar attended to cheer for the designer.

For the grand finale, Malhotra enlisted supermodel Adriana Lima to take center stage. She dazzled the runway in a stunning celestial grey strapless gown, adorned with exquisite pearl detailing, embodying the essence of elegance.

Sharing images from the event on his Instagram, Manish wrote, “Our first world collection: Dubai moments from the show will always remain special to me…”