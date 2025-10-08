Malaysia: Telangana man who was cheated over work visa goes missing

Hyderabad: A man from Telangana who went to Malaysia in May 2025 has gone missing. His wife has sought assistance from state government to repatriate him.

The missing has been was identified as Pyata Vijay Kumar, a resident of Nizamabad district. In an appeal to the Telangana government, Kumar’s wife Jyoti has requested to find him, adding that he is suffering from mental illness.

“My husband Pyata Vijay Kumar arrived in Kuwallumpur on May 29 and joined duty. On June 2, recruiting agent Bodakunta Poshetty informed me that my husband was mentally ill and was behaving inappropriately,” read the letter by Jyoti, which she handed over to the Nizamabad collector.

She further stated that she paid the recruitment agent Rs 30,000 as air airfare amount for the repatriation of Kumar. The return flight was scheduled for June 6; however, Kumar went missing.

Speaking to Siasat.com Kumar’s brother-in-law, Udhesh Kumar said, “The recruiting agent Poshetty promised a job in Malaysia to my brother-in-law and asked him to arrange Rs 1.8 lakh for the visa process. Later we learnt that Poshetty issued a visit visa and cheated us.”

Elaborating on the mental condition of Kumar, Udhesh said that the latter was addicted to toddy in Nizamabad and must have experienced withdrawal symptoms upon reaching Malaysia.

He said that a letter requesting the repatriation of his brother-in-law was also submitted to Manda Bheem Reddy, the vice chairman of NRI Advisory Committee government of Telangana.

Udhesh also said that a complaint of cheating was filed against the recruiting agent with the Nizamabad police and no action has been taken yet.