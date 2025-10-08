Hyderabad: Man sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for wife’s murder

Hyderabad: A man named Kulbe Santosh, who had come to Hyderabad with his wife from Madargavun village in Humnabad taluq of Bidar district, Karnataka in 2020, has been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for his wife’s murder.

According to a press release from the police, a complaint was received by the Kukatpally police station on May 16, 2022 from a man named Sundar, stating that his sister Surekha had come to Hyderabad to earn a living along with her husband Santosh and had been working as a house help along with the complainant’s wife.

The complaint also stated that Santosh was unemployed and regularly harassed Surekha after drinking. On May 15, too, Santosh had beaten his wife mercilessly. Surekha had informed this to her brother, but he chose not to interfere in the ‘family matter’.

The next morning, when the complainant’s wife went to Surekha’s house, she found her with bleeding injuries on her lips, ears, chest, knees and strangulation marks around her neck.

Surekha was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital but died passed away on May 19 while undergoing treatment. A case was registered under sections 498 (A), 307, but was later altered to 498 (A), 302, 382 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused, Kulbe Santosh, was subsequently apprehended by the police and was remanded to judicial custody.

After a trail, the District and Sessions court of Medchal-Malkajgiri district awarded the accused rigorous life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1000 under section 302 IPC, rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 1000 for 5 years under section 382 IPC and rigorous imprisonment of 1 year and fine of Rs 1,000 under section 498(A) IPC.