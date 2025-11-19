‘Mamdani hates Jewish people, hates Indian population’: Trump’s son

New York: Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organisation, has lashed out at Zohran Mamdani, alleging that the New York City Mayor-elect hates “Indian” and “Jewish” people.

Eric Trump, the son of US President Donald Trump, was speaking on Fox News where he also said that Mamdani should focus on basic civic issues.

“There’s no place in the world that could compete against New York City. No one could compete against New York City,” he said.

“And yet… you have a socialist… communist, however you want to label him who wants to nationalise grocery stores and wants to arrest (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, hates the Jewish people, hates the Indian population, wants to defund the law enforcement, you know what that’s going to cause,” Eric Trump said.

Describing this as “so sad,” he said “all these people need to do is focus on safe streets, clean streets, reasonable taxes, and these cities will thrive on their own without government intervention.”

Indian-descent Mamdani emerged victorious in the closely-watched battle for New York City Mayor, becoming the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected to sit at the helm of the largest city in the US.