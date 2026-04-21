Man arrested for selling high-quality ganja near temple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling drugs near a temple in Hyderabad‘s Musheerabad. Around 1.311 kg of hybrid cannabis, known as OG Kush (a high-quality, unadulterated ganja), was seized during a raid.

Rahul Singh was caught drug peddling near the Venkateswara Swamy Temple. During interrogation, he disclosed his associate’s name, Injath Singh, who procured the contraband from Bangkok and supplied it to him for sale in the local market.

Also Read Hyderabad software engineer caught cultivating ganja on terrace

Officials said cases had earlier been registered against Injath Singh in several jurisdictions and he is currently lodged in jail.