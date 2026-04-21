Man arrested for selling high-quality ganja near temple in Hyderabad

The drugs were being sold near the Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st April 2026 7:38 pm IST
Police officers and officials with seized motorcycle and items at a crime scene.

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling drugs near a temple in Hyderabad‘s Musheerabad. Around 1.311 kg of hybrid cannabis, known as OG Kush (a high-quality, unadulterated ganja), was seized during a raid.

Rahul Singh was caught drug peddling near the Venkateswara Swamy Temple. During interrogation, he disclosed his associate’s name, Injath Singh, who procured the contraband from Bangkok and supplied it to him for sale in the local market.

Officials said cases had earlier been registered against Injath Singh in several jurisdictions and he is currently lodged in jail.

Subhan Bakery

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st April 2026 7:38 pm IST

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