Man bites off father’s thumb in property dispute in Thane

Thane: A man allegedly bit off a part of his father’s thumb during a property dispute in Wagle Estate in Thane, Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday, August,16.

The incident took place in Ramnagar on Wednesday, August 14, and the accused has been identified as Ranjit Saroj, the Sri Nagar police station official said.

“During a fight with his father Vijayprakash, accused Ranjit, who was drunk at the time, bit off a portion of the former’s thumb. The 53-year-old victim was treated at the civil hospital here. We have booked Ranjit under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing grievous hurt, criminal intimidation, and other offences. He is yet to be arrested,” the official said.