Man dies by suicide after failing to find bride in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man died by suicide on Wednesday, May 7, in Yellareddypet mandal of Rajanna Siricilla district, reportedly distressed over his inability to find a bride.

The victim has been identified as Oggu Mahesh, who worked as a shepherd.

According to reports, Mahesh had been seeking a suitable marriage alliance for several years but could not find a bride of his choice. He was reportedly distressed over his condition. On Wednesday, he died by suicide, hanging himself from a tree on the outskirts of the village.

Police visited the spot and registered a case following a complaint filed by Mahesh’s mother, Rajavva.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, the suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)

