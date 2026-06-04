Man enters Haryana mosque raising Jai Shri Ram, apologises later

Haryana: A far-right-wing supporter entered a mosque, raising religious chants in Haryana with the intention of creating communal tensions. However, following a complaint from villagers, he was arrested and later apologised for his actions.

The incident occurred in the Sanoli region of Panipat district. Deepak made the video in front of Jama Masjid, making hostile remarks before entering the mosque with ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ slogans.

“Today we have come here to take over this mosque,” Deepak says.

Villagers alerted the local police, who took Deepak into custody.

Another video emerged showing a limping Deepak, asking for forgiveness. “I wanted to disturb the communal harmony of the area. I apologise for my act,” he said, adding that he would not post provocative videos on social media in the future.