Man gets life term for burning woman alive in Bowenpally

Hyderabad: A local court in Secunderabad on Monday, April 7, sentenced a 33-year-old labourer to life imprisonment for setting a woman ablaze in Bowenpally.

The court convicted Shiva under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Along with life imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. In default of payment, he will undergo simple imprisonment for three more months.

According to reports, Swapna and Shiva were in a relationship for a few years. However, Swapna’s parents arranged her marriage with another man named Rajesh. Despite her marriage, she continued her relationship with Shiva. Later, when Swapna returned to her parents’ house, Shiva convinced her to move in with him again. The couple started living together in Hasmathpet, Bowenpally.

With time, disputes arose between them. On the night of December 23, 2013, after consuming alcohol, Shiva poured kerosene on Swapna while she was asleep and set her on fire. Neighbours rushed to the scene upon hearing her cries and shifted her to a hospital, where she died during treatment.

