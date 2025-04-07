Man gets life term for burning woman alive in Bowenpally

The court also imposed Rs 5,000 fine on the accused.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 7th April 2025 8:51 pm IST
Man gets life term for burning woman alive in Bowenpally
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court in Secunderabad on Monday, April 7, sentenced a 33-year-old labourer to life imprisonment for setting a woman ablaze in Bowenpally.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The court convicted Shiva under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Along with life imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. In default of payment, he will undergo simple imprisonment for three more months.

According to reports, Swapna and Shiva were in a relationship for a few years. However, Swapna’s parents arranged her marriage with another man named Rajesh. Despite her marriage, she continued her relationship with Shiva. Later, when Swapna returned to her parents’ house, Shiva convinced her to move in with him again. The couple started living together in Hasmathpet, Bowenpally.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Hyderabad court awards life imprisonment to temple priest for 2023 murder

With time, disputes arose between them. On the night of December 23, 2013, after consuming alcohol, Shiva poured kerosene on Swapna while she was asleep and set her on fire. Neighbours rushed to the scene upon hearing her cries and shifted her to a hospital, where she died during treatment.

Based on the evidence and hearings, the court convicted Shiva under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Along with life imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. In default of payment, he will undergo imprisonment for three more months.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 7th April 2025 8:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button