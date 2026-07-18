Man held for abducting son from school in Madhya Pradesh

Morena: A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his four-year-old son from a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, with police successfully rescuing the child after a three-day search operation, an official said on Saturday, July 18.

The accused, Nilesh Rajput, abducted the boy because his estranged wife, who lives in Morena, had been preventing him from meeting their son, the official said.

Rajput was arrested in Pali, in neighbouring Rajasthan, while the child, Kartikeya, was rescued safely and reunited with his mother after a three-day search, he added.

Morena Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Meena said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly hatched the conspiracy with two others to abduct the child.

“The child has been rescued safely from Pali. Technical evidence and sustained investigation over the last 72 hours helped us trace the accused,” he said, adding that two others allegedly involved in the kidnapping were absconding and efforts were on to trace them.

According to police, Rajput and his wife had been living separately following a dispute. The woman was staying with her mother in Morena along with the child.

During questioning, the accused told police that he resorted to kidnapping because his wife did not allow him to meet their son, the SP said.

Police said Rajput waited for his son outside the boy’s school on July 14 and allegedly abducted him after school hours, and fled in a scooter along with an accomplice.

They later abandoned the scooter near the Chambal River bridge and fled to Rajasthan in another vehicle, they said.

Investigators found that the accused and his two associates had stayed at a lodge in Morena for 12 days before the abduction, during which they allegedly planned the kidnapping and recced the school area.

The scooter used in the crime belonged to the lodge owner, police said.

The entire incident was captured on the school’s CCTV cameras, which showed the accused taking the child away. The footage, along with other technical evidence, helped police identify and trace him, they said.

The child’s mother had initially denied that the person seen in the CCTV footage was her husband, but later cooperated with the investigation. The lodge owner also identified the accused from the footage, helping investigators establish the sequence of events, they added.