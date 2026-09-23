Man held for running care centre without licence, certification

Hyderabad: The Golconda team of the Commissioner’s Task Force, in a joint operation with the Golconda Police, raided a care centre and apprehended a man for running it without a licence or certification.

Mohd Adnan ran ‘Hikma Sehath Care Centre’ in Mohalla Gunj of Golconda along with his mother, Saba Khan, and brother, Mohd Faizan. The police said they were impersonating qualified doctors and endangering lives to gain easy money.

While Adnan was apprehended on Tuesday, September 22, both his mother and brother are on the run.

During the raid, the sleuths also seized multiple packets and bottles of unlabelled medicines marked with names such as EGP, MF, KK, and WD.

Police said the Golconda native had studied up to intermediate. His maternal grandfather was a hakeem whom his mother used to assist. After his grandfather expired, his mother started running the clinic on her own.

In 2023, Adnan allegedly got acquainted with Dr Munarwa Begum (BUMS, Unani Medicine) from Tolichowki and started working with her as support staff at Hikma Health Care with the help of his mother and brother.

They allegedly signed an agreement with Dr Munarwa Begum to pay Rs 13,000 per month while the latter visited the clinic once in a while.

The trio allegedly pretended to be ancestral hakeems and ‘treated’ sexual health, breathing difficulty, chest pain, repeated vomiting, severe body pain, kidney/flank pain, and urinary issues.

Adnan allegedly promoted the services on Facebook and Instagram.



A case has been registered under Section 318(4) (cheating), 125 read with 3(5) (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or personal safety, committed by multiple people sharing a common intention) of the BNS.