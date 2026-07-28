Man held for sexually assaulting 4-year-old in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in Malkajgiri police limits on Sunday, July 26.
The convict, identified as Ravi Kumar, worked at a tent house in Mallikarjuna Nagar. He had allegedly lured the girl into a building by promising to give chocolates. The incident came to light after she informed her mother.
Her family approached the Malkajgiri Police Station. A case under the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) ACT and section 65 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Speaking to Siasat.com, Malkajgiri Police Station House Officer (SHO), S Vijay Kumar, said, “The incident occurred on Sunday at 2:30 pm. The accused was arrested on Monday and will be sent to judicial remand soon.”