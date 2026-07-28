Man held for sexually assaulting 4-year-old in Malkajgiri

The convict was identified as Ravi Kumar, who works at a tent house in Mallikarjuna Nagar.

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Convict Ravi Kumar
Convict Ravi Kumar

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in Malkajgiri police limits on Sunday, July 26.

The convict, identified as Ravi Kumar, worked at a tent house in Mallikarjuna Nagar. He had allegedly lured the girl into a building by promising to give chocolates. The incident came to light after she informed her mother.

Her family approached the Malkajgiri Police Station. A case under the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) ACT and section 65 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, Malkajgiri Police Station House Officer (SHO), S Vijay Kumar, said, “The incident occurred on Sunday at 2:30 pm. The accused was arrested on Monday and will be sent to judicial remand soon.”

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