Man murdered near Hayathnagar, day after wife’s suicide

The body had multiple stab wounds on the head, hands, and legs, indicating a violent assault.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 9th April 2025 8:05 pm IST
Representational Image of body sent for postmortem as police investigate Hyderabad murder
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A day after a woman named Sirisha died by suicide, her husband was found dead in a pool of blood near the Reliance Digital showroom in Hayathnagar on Tuesday night, April 8.

The deceased has been identified as Nagesh from the Muddiraj colony. On April 8, he had been taken into police custody for questioning in connection with his wife’s suicide but was released on bail by his relatives.

According to reports, the body had multiple stab wounds on the head, hands, and legs, indicating a violent assault. The body has been shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered. Police are probing multiple angles, including whether he was murdered in retaliation by Sirisha’s family or if he died by suicide following her death.

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the couple’s death.

