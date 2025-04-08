Man sentenced to life for killing paramour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A local court in Hyderabad on Monday, April 7, sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his lover. The incident occurred in 2013.

The convict was identified as 33-year-old K. Shiva, who killed his lover, Swapna, by pouring kerosene on her and setting her ablaze. According to the police, Shiva and the victim, Swapna, were in a relationship for several years.

Although the woman was later married off to another man, Rajesh, the accused and the victim continued their relationship. Shiva and Swapna later moved into a rented house in Hasmathpet, Bowenpally.

On December 23, 2013, a quarrel broke out between the two, leading to Swapna’s death. The sessions court in Secunderabad also imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 on Shiva.