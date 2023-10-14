Manchu Lakshmi leaves Hyderabad, shifts to…

Lakshmi Manchu has made a significant decision to relocate from Hyderabad to Mumbai in pursuit of promising opportunities in the film industry

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th October 2023 2:34 pm IST
Manchu Lakshmi leaves Hyderabad, shifts to…
Manchu Lakshmi (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress, television presenter, producer, and philanthropist Lakshmi Manchu is known for her versatile contributions to the entertainment industry. With her captivating performances on screen and her engaging presence as a TV host, Lakshmi has earned a special place in the hearts of audiences.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In a recent update, Lakshmi Manchu has made a significant decision to relocate from Hyderabad to Mumbai in pursuit of promising opportunities in the film industry. Having resided in Hyderabad for many years, this move represents a new chapter in her career.

Expressing her excitement about this transition, Lakshmi took to social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter), to share her thoughts. In a heartfelt message, she wrote, “New City, New Era. Super grateful for this life. Thank you to all my fans for.”

MS Education Academy

Speaking to Mid Day about her decision, the actress said, “I had to give Mumbai an honest shot. In the south, I have explored a wide range of roles, but I want to push the envelope. My lineage is a double-edged sword. My roles in the south come with certain limitations. In Mumbai, the range of work is wider. I am ready to explore web series and movies.”

Lakshmi Manchu found herself in the spotlight recently due to an incident during an interview at SIIMA 2023. While giving the interview, she hit a person who came infront of the camera and her viral video drew criticism for being insensitive.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th October 2023 2:34 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button