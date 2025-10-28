Mandapeta bus shelter becomes symbol of communal harmony, humanity

Hyderabad: A unique example of communal harmony and mutual respect has emerged from the coastal district of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseena in Andhra Pradesh. Amid growing divisions in society, a newly built bus shelter near Mandapeta has become a symbol of peace, unity, and human values.

Located beside a large canal bridge, this remarkable bus shelter features illuminated models of a temple, mosque, and church on its roof, sending a powerful message that while paths of worship may differ, the destination is one and that is humanity.

Around the shelter, statues of Swami Vivekananda, Yogi Vemana, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, and Jesus Christ have been installed, representing the timeless message that “respect for religion is respect for humanity.”

More than just a waiting area, this shelter reflects the essence of peaceful coexistence and interfaith understanding. It reminds people that love and compassion need no religion, language, or walls, only mutual respect.

The shelter was constructed by the family members of P. Surya Reddy and his wife Ana Amma, in their memory, using their personal funds. Their intention was to leave behind a lasting reminder for future generations that religion should unite, not divide and that the greatest religion of all is humanity.