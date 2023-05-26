MANUU extends last date for admissions into entrance-based courses

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online application forms for entrance-based admissions to Ph D, PG, B Ed, B Tech, and Diploma regular mode programmes at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has been extended up to June 06.

Earlier, May 28 was the last day for the online submission of applications.

According to Prof M Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, considering the representations received from various stakeholders from all over the country the date for submission of the application form has been extended. However, entrance tests will be held as scheduled on the 20th, 21st and 22nd June.

MANUU is introducing eight new programmes from this academic year.

Admissions are available for Ph D programmes (Arabic, Urdu, English, Hindi, Persian, Translation Studies; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Deccan Studies, Education, Journalism & Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science, Urdu Culture Studies and Comparative Studies); MBA; MCA; M Tech (Computer Science); M Ed, B Ed, B Tech (Computer Science); B Tech Computer Science (Lateral Entry), DEl Ed; Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering (Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Information Technology, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, Automobile and Apparel Technologies) and Polytechnic-Diploma Lateral Entry.

MANUU is also offering admissions into various Post Graduate, diploma & certificate programmes in Languages, Social Sciences, Journalism & Mass Communication, Commerce and Sciences. The last date for online application of these merit-based courses is July 24. E-prospectus can be referred for details about merit-based courses.

At Lucknow & Srinagar Campus MA & PhD courses are available. B Ed is being offered at CTE Bhopal, Darbhanga, Srinagar, Asansol, Aurangabad, Sambhal, Nuh and Bidar whereas M.Ed. and Ph D in Education are available only at CTE Bhopal and Darbhanga. Admissions in B Ed at CTE Srinagar will be offered only if NCTE approval is obtained.

Interested candidates can email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in any clarifications and for general queries admission help desk can be contacted on these numbers : 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370, 8527164610 & 8178388177. The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on website www.manuu.edu.in.