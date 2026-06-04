Massive fire at KSR Fashions in Ameerpet, traffic disrputed

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in KSR Fashions in Ameerpet, one of the busiest commercial areas in Hyderabad, on Thursday, June 4, at around 12:30 pm.

The entire building housing KSR fashions near Metro pillar no A1043, close to the Maitrivanam junction, was engulfed in flames, with the intensity of heat so severe that onlookers were unable to approach it.

Fire personnel working to douse the blaze

Videos from the site show the entire three-storey building engulfed in flames as smoke billowed, threatening to spread to the neighbouring shops. The circulating clips have triggered panic and fear among shopkeepers and local residents.

A major fire erupted at a commercial complex near Maitrivanam in Ameerpet on Thursday afternoon, triggering panic among shopkeepers and local residents. The flames reportedly spread quickly in the vicinity of KSR Fashion. While a short circuit is suspected to be the cause,… pic.twitter.com/vLJGjj8a9s — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 4, 2026

KSR Fashions is located on Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar Road, an area densely packed with hotels, restaurants, and electronic stores, while several commercial establishments sit side by side. According to eyewitness accounts, shop owners rushed to save valuable goods and swiftly evacuated the area, fearing the spread of fire.

According to an alert issued by the Hyderabad Traffic Police, four fire tenders are at the site attempting to contain the fire. The fire personnel and police teams at the spot are actively trying to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring complexes.

The fire is particularly intense due to the storage of a large amount of clothing and highly combustible materials inside the KSR Fashions store.

Traffic jam

The fire caused a major traffic jam on the busy main road, with emergency relief operations affecting traffic movement from Ameerpet to SR Nagar.

The traffic police have advised the public to avoid travelling the route and utilise alternative routes and plan their commutes accordingly. The citizens are urged to cooperate with traffic and emergency personnel stationed on the site.