Massive fire breaks out at Kota’s City Mall

"No one was found trapped, and none were injured," a fire officer said, adding that an electric short circuit might have caused the fire.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 29th April 2026 1:59 pm IST
Large fire engulfs Kota's City Mall with thick black smoke, people watch as emergency services respond.

Kota: A massive fire broke out on the second floor of the City Mall here on Wednesday morning, causing widespread panic.

The fire erupted around 10.30 am, when most of the shops and outlets were not yet open, Kota Municipal Corporation’s fire officer, Amjad Khan, told PTI.

At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, which lasted for two hours.

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After getting information, Kota city’s Superintendent of Police Tejeshwani Gautam, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dilip Saini, and other municipal corporation officials rushed to the spot.

“No one was found trapped, and none were injured, ” fire officer Khan said, adding that an electric short circuit might have caused the fire.

Speaking to reporters, ASP Saini said the fire likely originated on the second floor of the mall. He said that further investigation is underway.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 29th April 2026 1:59 pm IST

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