Kota: A massive fire broke out on the second floor of the City Mall here on Wednesday morning, causing widespread panic.

The fire erupted around 10.30 am, when most of the shops and outlets were not yet open, Kota Municipal Corporation’s fire officer, Amjad Khan, told PTI.

At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, which lasted for two hours.

STORY | Massive fire breaks out at Kota's City Mall



A massive fire broke out on the second floor of the City Mall in Koa on Wednesday morning caudsing widespread panic.



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(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/3oxL5qGdzk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2026

After getting information, Kota city’s Superintendent of Police Tejeshwani Gautam, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dilip Saini, and other municipal corporation officials rushed to the spot.

“No one was found trapped, and none were injured, ” fire officer Khan said, adding that an electric short circuit might have caused the fire.

Speaking to reporters, ASP Saini said the fire likely originated on the second floor of the mall. He said that further investigation is underway.