Massive fire guts footwear godown in Hyderabad’s Shastripuram

Hyderabad: A footwear godown was gutted in a major fire that broke out late on Saturday night, July 18, at Shastripuram under the Mailardevpally Police Station limits in Hyderabad.

According to preliminary information, the fire spread rapidly through the godown, sending thick smoke into the surrounding area and causing panic among local residents. On receiving the alert, Fire Department personnel rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings.

After several hours of firefighting, the flames were brought under control. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials said the fire caused extensive damage to the footwear stock stored inside the godown. The extent of the financial loss is yet to be assessed.

The exact cause of the fire has not been established. Fire Department officials, along with the Mailardevpally Police, have begun an investigation to ascertain the cause of the blaze.