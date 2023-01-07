MasterChef India 7: List of TOP 16 contestants

Hyderabad: India’s favorite cooking reality show MasterChef India season 7 has begun and ardent audience are loving every bit of it. The show that premiered on January 2 is being judged by three top celebrity chefs of India — Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar.

After shortlisting top 36 contestants from across the country, the show has now got its top 16 finest talents. While all contestants tried their best to impress the judges, only a few managed to grab the aprons for top 16. Check out the list below.

MasterChef India Top 16

Avinash Patnaik — Odisha Aruna Vijay — Chennai Urmila Asher (Baa) — Mumbai Priyanka Biswas — Kolkata Santa Sharma — Assam Nayanjyoti Saikia — Assam Priya Vijan — Bangalore Kamaldeep Kaur — Ludhiana Dyuti Banerjee — Kolkata Vineet Yadav — Lucknow Nazia Sultana — Guwahati GurkiratSinghGrover — Haryana Sachin Khatwani — Lucknow Suvarna Bagul — Mumbai Deepa Chauhan — Bangalore Yashu Verma — Kolkata

Hyderabadi Contestant Amjad Lala Gets Eliminated

Syed Amjad Ullah aka Amjad Lala, who impressed the judges with the lip-smacking Hyderabadi Biryani during audiotions, has been eliminated from MasterChef India season 7.

Who is your favorite contestant from the above top 16?

