Media must take stand on anti-national narratives: Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday urged the media to take a stand on “anti-national narratives” and misinformation as he lamented that the events with a short shelf life often grab headlines.

He also said the media works as a bridge between policy makers and the public, adding it should not work with “partisan interests” as it subverts the cause of the common man and the nation.

Speaking at an event here of the Pratidin Media Network, Dhankhar suggested that editorial space should be “very critical” for everyone and wondered why it was “disappearing”.

He said the editorial focus should be on sensitising people.

Dhankhar also suggested use of technology such as machine learning to neutralise anti-national and fake narratives.

He urged the media to take a stand on anti-national narratives and misinformation and disinformation.