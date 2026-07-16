Meenakshi Natarajan bans milk ablutions for Congress leaders

According to the circular, such practices are "completely contrary to the ideology and principles of the Congress party" as it involves wastage of food items.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (left) AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan (center) and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud (right)
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (left) AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan (center) and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud (right)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Thursday, July 16, issued a circular banning milk and water ablutions from all programs of the Congress party.

The circular was issued in accordance with directions from Meenakshi Natarajan, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Telangana.

According to the circular, such practices are “completely contrary to the ideology and principles of the Congress party” as it involves wastage of food items. Leaders have been encouraged to undertake food distribution drives instead.

Subhan Bakery

The order also prohibits using JCBs, bulldozers or any heavy machinery to place oversized garlands on senior party leaders. “These vehicles are symbols of oppression. From now onwards, use of such vehicles or machinery for garlanding party leaders will invite disciplinary action,” the circular stated.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button