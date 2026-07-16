Meenakshi Natarajan bans milk ablutions for Congress leaders

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Thursday, July 16, issued a circular banning milk and water ablutions from all programs of the Congress party.

The circular was issued in accordance with directions from Meenakshi Natarajan, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Telangana.

Also Read Meenakshi Natarajan claims BJP, EC blocked Rajya Sabha bid

According to the circular, such practices are “completely contrary to the ideology and principles of the Congress party” as it involves wastage of food items. Leaders have been encouraged to undertake food distribution drives instead.

The order also prohibits using JCBs, bulldozers or any heavy machinery to place oversized garlands on senior party leaders. “These vehicles are symbols of oppression. From now onwards, use of such vehicles or machinery for garlanding party leaders will invite disciplinary action,” the circular stated.