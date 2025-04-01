Meet Hardik Pandya’s rumoured GF, everyone is talking about

Mumbai: During the recent IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, fans noticed someone special in the stands. A woman was cheering loudly for MI captain Hardik Pandya. That woman was British singer and actress Jasmin Walia.

Jasmin looked happy and confident as she sat in the VIP area, cheering for Hardik and his team. But what really surprised everyone was what happened after the match. Jasmin left the stadium with the wives and girlfriends of other players and got on the Mumbai Indians team bus. This bus is usually only for family members and close friends of the players.

The rumours started back in August 2024 when both Jasmin and Hardik shared holiday pictures from the same location in Greece. They didn’t post photos together, but the background in both photos was the same. Since then, Jasmin has been seen at many of Hardik’s matches, including big ones like India vs Pakistan.

So, who is Jasmin Walia?

Jasmin was born in Essex, England, to Indian parents. She became famous on a British reality show called The Only Way Is Essex. Later, she started singing and became popular with her song Bom Diggy, which was used in a Bollywood movie called Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She sings in English, Punjabi, and Hindi and is known for her fashion, energy, and strong social media following with over 700,000 fans on Instagram.



In 2015, she also appeared on a show called Desi Rascals 2. Today, people are talking about her not just for her songs, but also because of her close bond with Hardik Pandya.

Neither of them has confirmed the relationship, but her presence at matches and her ride on the MI bus are making fans believe something special might be going on.