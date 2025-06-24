Mega daughter Niharika Konidela to tie the knot again?

Hyderabad: Niharika Konidela, the only female actor from the Mega family, has always caught attention – be it for her film projects or personal life. After her divorce from Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in 2023, there have been constant rumors about her second marriage. And now, her father, actor and politician Naga Babu, has finally spoken out.

A Father’s Honest Confession

In a recent interview, Naga Babu admitted that his judgment was wrong when it came to Niharika’s first marriage. He clarified that the wedding wasn’t forced – both families agreed, and Niharika gave her consent. But things didn’t work out between the couple, and they parted ways respectfully. “They weren’t in sync, and we didn’t try to force them to stay together,” he shared.

Second Marriage on the Cards?

While there’s no official announcement yet, Naga Babu confirmed that Niharika may remarry when the time is right. “Yes, she will marry again. But this time, we’re not getting involved. It’s her life, her choice,” he said.

Naga Babu stressed that he never interferes in his children’s careers or personal decisions. Whether it’s Varun Tej marrying Lavanya or Niharika moving on after her divorce, his only concern is their happiness. “Crores of rupees mean nothing if my kids aren’t happy,” he said emotionally.

Currently, Niharika is busy producing her second film under her banner Pink Elephant Pictures. After the success of Committee Kurrollu, which even bagged a Gaddar Award, she’s now working with actor Sangeeth Shobhan on a new project.