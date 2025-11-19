Men posing as govt officials intercept car, flee with Rs 7 Cr in Bengaluru

The suspects then forced the van's staff into their car along with cash and drove towards Dairy Circle where they dropped the staff and sped away with the cash.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 19th November 2025 5:20 pm IST
Bengaluru: Unidentified men posing as central government officials intercepted a cash van here and allegedly fled with about Rs 7 crore on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Ashoka Pillar when the vehicle was transporting cash from a bank branch in JP Nagar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a group of men arrived in a car carrying a Government of India sticker and stopped the cash vehicle, claiming that they wanted to verify documents.

The suspects then forced the van’s staff into their car along with cash. They allegedly drove towards Dairy Circle where they dropped the staff and sped away with the cash which is estimated to be about Rs seven crores, a senior police officer said.

CCTV footage is being examined to trace the route taken by the vehicle and identify those involved.

“Teams have been formed to hunt for the suspects and surveillance has been stepped up. Nakabandi has been intensified across the city and we will nab them at the earliest,” the officer added.

