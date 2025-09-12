Robbers hit car, throw chilli powder, flee with Rs 40L in Hyderabad

The gang's speeding car, however, overturned a short distance away. But the men managed to escape with the cash.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 12th September 2025 7:23 pm IST
Luxury car
(Representational photo)

Hyderabad: In a daylight robbery, a gang of four men on Friday made away with a large sum of cash from a businessman’s employee here after ramming their vehicle into his car.

According to police, the employee collected Rs 40 lakh from Vikarabad near here on his boss’ instructions and was returning to the city in a chauffeur-driven car.

The robbers, suspected to be trailing them, hit the car near Shankarpally here.

MS Teachers

When the employee refused to open the window, they broke it open, threw chilli powder at him and also injured the driver before snatching away the cash-filled bag.

The gang’s speeding car, however, overturned a short distance away. But the men managed to escape with the cash.

Police reached the spot and began investigation.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 12th September 2025 7:23 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button